Two held for supply, distribution of charas in Mumbai; contraband worth Rs 7.57 lakh seized

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized charas worth Rs 7.57 lakh and arrested two persons for allegedly supplying and distributing the contraband, an official said on Monday.

The police arrested Deepak Singh (29), a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had arrived to deliver 505 gm of charas in the western suburb of Borivali on October 25, the official said.

On interrogation, Singh revealed that he had procured the contraband from Asgarali Hussain, a resident of Chapra, Bihar, he said.

Hussain was subsequently nabbed from Chapra on November 2, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo. PTI ZA ARU