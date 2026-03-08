Two held for teen's murder in Delhi's Jehangirpuri

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old youth following a violent clash between two rival groups in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Hasmat alias Ashu. A juvenile was also taken into custody for his alleged role in the incident. According to the police, the clash broke out on the evening of March 3 near CD Park when two groups with a history of enmity confronted each other. The scuffle escalated into firing, stone pelting and stabbing.

"During the clash, three persons sustained injuries. Rehmatulla alias Bhola (18) suffered a gunshot wound and was initially taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. He was later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where he died during treatment," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Two other -- Aftab, 18, and Sahjaan Ali -- were also injured in the incident. Aftab sustained a head injury from stone pelting, while Sahjaan Ali suffered a stab injury during the fight.

A case was registered at Jahangirpuri police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Jamir Ahmad, an eyewitness who was with the victim at the time of the incident.

"Investigation revealed that the rival group arrived at the spot and an argument quickly turned into violence. Hasmat allegedly took out a country-made pistol and tried to fire, while another associate, identified as Firdosh alias Chumma, shot Rehmatulla," the officer said.

A police team conducted multiple raids at various hideouts and succeeded in catching Hasmat and the juvenile.

On the instance of the accused, the police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from the Mangal Bazar area of Jahangirpuri.

During questioning, both confessed about their involvement in the incident and said the clash occurred due to previous rivalry.

Hasmat is a habitual offender and was previously involved in a robbery case. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the other accused, the officer added. PTI BM AKY