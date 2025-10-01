Two held for theft at house in Thane; stolen items of Rs 8 lakh seized

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons in connection with the theft at a house in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized valuables of Rs 8 lakh from them, an official said on Wednesday.

The theft took place at the house in Shil-Daigarh area on September 24.

After a probe and analysis of CCTV footage of 50 to 60 places in the area, the police arrested a 21-year-old tempo driver and another person, aged 35, from Vikhroli in neighbouring Mumbai on Tuesday, senior police inspector Vijaykumar Deshmukh said.

The police seized stolen items, including clothes and two mobile phones, as well as a stolen tempo and tools used in the crime, collectively valued at Rs 8 lakh, from the accused, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he said. PTI COR GK