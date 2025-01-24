Two arrested in Navi Mumbai for stealing autorickshaws and two-wheelers

Thane: Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons in connection with 17 cases of theft of autorickshaws and two-wheelers, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane of Zone-I Vashi said the police recovered 12 stolen vehicles worth Rs 20.45 lakh from the accused, Ashraf Alam Sheikh (21) and Ramzan Abdulmatin Sheikh (22), both residents of CBD Belapur.

He said the duo was involved in thefts in the limits of the CBD, Kharghar, Kalamboli, NRI (Ulve), Panvel Town, Vashi, Nehru Nagar, Bandra, Panth Nagar and Khar police stations.

Police examined 55 CCTV to zero in on the accused, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.