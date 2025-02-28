Two held for thefts in Thane, Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts in Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch arrested the duo from Mhape Road on Wednesday, senior police inspector Shahuraj Ranavre said.

He said the accused, Arvind Dinesh Jatav (26) and Sahil Kumar Rameshchandra Jatav (24), hail from Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

The official said investigations have revealed that the duo were involved in thefts in the limits of Thane and Navi Mumbai region and the jurisdiction of Shil Daighar, Kharghar, Panvel taluka and Koparkhairne police stations.

The police have seized equipment the duo used for thefts, stolen bags, and documents, among other items, he said. PTI COR ARU