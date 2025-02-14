Two held for threatening murder witness in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) Police have arrested two people for allegedly threatening to kill a witness in a double murder case, officials said on Friday.

According to police, a witness in the 2022 murder case of two brothers in the Pataudi area, filed a complaint in December last year that some people were threatening him from testifying in the case.

They uploaded a video of their threats on Facebook, the complainant told the police. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered.

During the investigation, police arrested two people from Farrukhnagar on Thursday. The accused were identified as Sandeep and Surender, police said.

Police said that during interrogation, Sandeep revealed that he is the nephew of Ajay Zaildar, who is the main accused in the double murder case. At Zaildar's behest, they went live on Facebook to threaten the witness.

Both accused have a criminal background. Further investigation is underway, police added.