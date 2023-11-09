Two held for throwing stones at CSMT-bound AC local

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) The Government Railway Police have arrested two persons for allegedly throwing stones at a CSMT-bound AC local train in Maharashtra's Thane district which left a woman commuter injured on Thursday, an official said.

Advertisment

A GRP official said that the AC suburban train was on its way from Titwala to CSMT in Mumbai when stones were pelted at it between Thakurli and Dombivali during the morning peak hours.

The stones damaged a window and injured a 28-year-old woman on the train, he said.

The GRP went through the footage of CCTV cameras installed on railway premises in the area and nabbed two persons, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR