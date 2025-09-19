Two held for trying to dupe Agniveer candidates in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday arrested two members of a gang, which allegedly duped candidates by promising to clear them in the medical examination for Agniveer recruitment, a police officer said.
According to Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Meerut unit, the duo was arrested near the Military Hospital while trying to lure aspirants.
He identified the arrested accused as Naresh, a resident of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, and Sachin, a resident of Kankara village in the same district.
Police recovered two forged Army rubber stamps, two fake admit cards, a marksheet, handwritten papers with candidate details, two mobile phones, an Alto car and Rs 4,000 in cash from their possession, ASP Singh said.
On interrogation, the accused revealed key details about the gang's modus operandi in the recruitment fraud, another STF official said without elaborating on it.
Efforts are on to trace other members of the gang, he said.