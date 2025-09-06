Two held for trying to run over police in Karnataka

Udupi (Karnataka), Sep 6 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to run over policemen who tried to stop them near the Hejamadi toll plaza, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Azeem of Kaup and Mohammad Razik of Bajpe were arrested on Friday night, they said.

The incident occurred on August 5, following which both escaped to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The police tracked them and made the arrests when they returned to the district on September 5.

Another suspect in the case was arrested on the spot the same day.

According to the police, all of them were travelling in an SUV and were carrying cattle illegally to a slaughterhouse from Gangolli to Mangaluru on the day of incident.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar recalled that the confrontation began when Gangolli police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted an SUV carrying stolen cattle near the tollgate.

The suspects allegedly attempted to flee by ramming the vehicle into officers and a toll patrol car.

During the attack, Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Kanashetty was knocked down and sustained injuries. Constable Sandeep was also hurt while trying to intercept the vehicle.

According to him, police managed to apprehend Sharoz, who was later presented in court. The other suspects, reportedly with four to five stolen cattle in the SUV, fled after ramming another vehicle. All three of them have pending cases of cow lifting in various police stations in three coastal districts of Karnataka.

Both men were arrested, and police said further procedures are underway in connection with the illegal transportation of cattle and attempt to endanger law enforcement personnel, a senior police officer said. PTI COR AMP ROH