Two held for trying to 'smuggle' cannabis in TN

Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Two people who allegedly tried to smuggle banned narcotic substances in Dindigul district have been arrested by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, officials said.

Around 75 kg of cannabis, a drug banned by the Centre, was seized from Ponnankan and Jeyapas, during a surprise raid conducted at Begumpur junction in Dindigul in 2017.

Subsequently, a case was registered in Dindigul Narcotics Intelligence Bureau under various sections of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,) 1985, 1985 and an investigation was conducted.

A chargesheet was filed in the court, which sentenced Ponnakan to 12 years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh, an official release said on Saturday.

Top officials of the Enforcement Bureau, Crime Investigation Department lauded the personnel for conducting the investigation effectively, it said. PTI VIJ ROH