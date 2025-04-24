Two held for using documents of job-seekers to open accounts for cyber fraud

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly involvement in a Rs 3.42 crore cyber fraud, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The Malwani police station official identified the arrested accused as Abhishek Pandey and Akash Vishwakarma.

"They misused documents collected from job seekers to open bank accounts under the names of fake companies. These accounts were later handed over to cyber fraudsters to conduct scams and store money. We have seized 204 SIM cards, 115 passbooks from various banks as well as 271 debit and credit cards," he said.

"The fraud was unearthed after a 20-year-old woman who submitted her personal documents during the application process, which were later misused to open a current account under the name of a fake company, received a GST department notice regarding large financial transactions in the account linked to her name," he said.

In her complaint, she named Pandey and Vishwakarma as the individuals who had collected her documents, the official said.

Efforts are on to nab other people involved in the fraud, he added. PTI ZA BNM