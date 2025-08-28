Two held for using fake e-vouchers to cheat gold showroom in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to defraud a prominent gold showroom in central Delhi using forged e-vouchers worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mahender Singh (26) and Sandeep Singh Rathor (25), both from Rajasthan, attempted to use these vouchers at a showroom on Pusa Road, they said.

The duo first visited the showroom on August 25 and successfully used them to purchase two gold coins worth Rs 2 lakh. Encouraged by their success, they returned the next day with another set of tampered vouchers, this time worth Rs 8 lakh.

“The staff grew suspicious and, after verifying the vouchers, found them to be fake. The police were immediately alerted, and both accused were caught red-handed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

A case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Rajinder Nagar police station.

Police conducted raids and recovered two gold coins (10 grams each), purchased earlier, along with Rs 54,500 in cash from the accused’s hotel room in Paharganj.

During interrogation, the men revealed that they were in contact with a man named Shashank in Jaipur, who had allegedly provided them with the forged e-vouchers via email and directed them to redeem them at showrooms in Delhi, police said.

Further investigation uncovered Singh's involvement in a cheating case in Jaipur earlier this year, in which he allegedly duped people by offering fake 'second currency' investment schemes through social media.

Victims were lured with promises of five times returns but were eventually handed soap-filled parcels instead of money, the DCP said.