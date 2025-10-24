Two held from Gujarat for aiding digital arrest fraud: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from Gujarat's Surendranagar district for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest cyber fraud case in which a Delhi woman was duped of Rs 7 lakh, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Soyebbhai Multani (24), who worked as a salesman at a tractor company, and Aslambhai Multani (37), who runs a dairy farm, were allegedly part of a network that arranged mule bank accounts and withdrew cheated amounts on commission.

"The case came to light after the complainant, a nursing officer at a government hospital, reported that she received a call on July 19 claiming her name had appeared in a money laundering case. The caller, posing as an officer, placed her under fake video surveillance and tricked her into transferring Rs 7 lakh to a bank account," a police officer said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered. During the probe, investigators found that 30 per cent of the cheated money had been transferred to an account in Jharkhand, while the remaining 70 per cent went to an account in Gujarat.

"CCTV footage from a bank in Surendranagar showed one of the accused withdrawing money through a cheque. Raids were conducted in Jharkhand and Gujarat, leading to the arrests. Another accused, Jitender Kumar from Jharkhand, had been arrested earlier in the case," the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM BM ARB MNK MNK