Two held from Mumbai and UP with pistols, live cartridges

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Five country-made pistols, live cartridges and other materials were seized allegedly from two history-sheeters, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Dheeraj Surendra Upadhyay (36) was held from here, while his associate Ravindra alias Raghavendra Pandey was arrested from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, the Malad police station official said.

"Dheeraj was nabbed after sub inspector Rafique Gavandi got a tip off about a person loitering near a hotel with firearms. We seized two country-made pistols and a live cartridge. Based on his interrogation, Pandey was held with three country-made pistols and nine live cartridges," he said.

Police have also recovered a foreign-made pistol and three magazines as well as 10 cartridges of .12 bore along with a Maruti Suzuki car, the official added. PTI ZA BNM