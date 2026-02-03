Two held from Rajasthan for duping Delhi man of Rs 5 lakh in online investment scam

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Two cyber fraudsters have been apprehended from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a Delhi resident of Rs 5.63 lakh in an online investment scam, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made in connection with an e-FIR registered on January 25, they said.

The complainant, Jitender (32), a resident of Gokalpuri, reported that he was duped of Rs 5.63 lakh by fraudsters who lured him into investing money on the pretext of earning substantial profits in a short duration.

During the investigation, the police analysed digital evidence, transaction details and other technical inputs to trace the money trail and identify the suspects.

Acting on specific leads, the team conducted raids in Rajasthan and apprehended Dhanpal Meena (28) from the Bundi area.

During interrogation, Meena allegedly confessed to his role in the fraud and disclosed the involvement of his associate, Sita Ram (23), a resident of Tonk. Following his disclosure, Ram was also apprehended, the police said.

Four mobile phones and other electronic devices allegedly used in the commission of the crime have been recovered from their possession, they added.

The police said that the accused used to create fake online investment profiles showcasing inflated returns to gain the trust of victims. After convincing them to invest, they allegedly extracted more money in the name of GST, processing fees and other charges before cutting off contact.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other similar cases and to identify additional members of the network, they said.