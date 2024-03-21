Two held from Solapur and Dhule districts for murder of woman in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 20 (PTI) With the arrest of two persons from Solapur and Dhule districts of Maharashtra, police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a woman in Palghar.

Addressing a press conference here, Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said the woman's body, with her head severed, was found in the Vaitarna river on February 7.

The police initially could not identity the victim, but found that the word "Mamta" was inscribed on her right arm and silver rings were on her ankle.

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections related to murder and other charges against unidentified persons and initiated a probe.

After weeks of probe, the police found the silver rings were bought from a jeweller in Dhule district, he said.

They identified the victim as Mamta Pawra, 32, a resident of Shirpur in Dhule district, said the police officer.

Based in inputs, they arrested two persons, Govind Yadav, 45, from Solapur and Mahesh Ravindra Badgujar, from Shirpur in Dhule, in connection with the murder, he said.

Yadav was in a relationship with the victim, said the officer.

During their interrogation, it was revealed the victim was forcing the accused Yadav to marry her and also transfer his property to her name, he said.

There was a dispute between them and this led to the murder, said the official.

Yadav took the help of his associate Badgujar to commit the crime, he added. PTI COR RSY