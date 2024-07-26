Two held from Ujjain in MP for extorting from Thane hoteliers

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly extorting money from hoteliers in Thane by posing as media and civic personnel, a police official said on Friday.

The accused used to threaten hoteliers in Kashimira area by posing as correspondents of renowned television channels as well as staff of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad said.

"Acting on a tip off, a police team went to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and then to MP's Ujjain, from where accused Jayesh Sawant (41) and Himanshu Singh (24) were arrested on July 24. Sawant has six cases against his name in Mumbra, Kasarvadavli police stations in Thane and Dahisar, Vile Parle and Bhandup police stations in Mumbai," the DCP said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita provisions for extortion and other offences, he said, adding a local court remanded them in police custody till July 29. PTI COR BNM