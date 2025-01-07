Two held from UP for firing, robbery at jewellery shop in Thane district

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly opening fire in a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Thane district last month and killing a salesman, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Uttar Pradesh police's special task force traced the accused to Koshimbi and apprehended them on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, Sashank alias Sonu Balram Mishra (32) and Tousif Alam Kabiruddin Siddiqui (35), were allegedly involved in the shooting at a jewellery store in Shahapur on December 21, 2024, he said.

District Superintendent of Police D S Swamy said two motorcycle-borne men entered the jewellery shop on December 21, around 9 pm, and opened fire in a bid to rob the place.

Advertisment

They shot a salesman and decamped with a bag of valuables, he said.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempted murder), 312 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with a deadly weapon) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered against the duo.

At least 12 teams comprising personnel from the local crime branch and police stations of Shahapur, Vashind, Padgha, Kasara, Bhiwandi, Khinavli and Cybercell were formed for the probe.

Advertisment

The probe team worked on various leads, including the CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, and got a lead that the wanted accused were in Uttar Pradesh.

The third accused, Ankit alias Sintu Yadav, is still at large, the official said. PTI COR ARU