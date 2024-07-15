Two held in 2022 by ATS for PFI links granted default bail by HC

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday granted default bail to two persons arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on charges of being members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
Momin Moiuddin Gulam Hasan alias Moin Mistri, and Asif Aminul Hussain Khan Adhikari had sought default bail as the prosecution had failed to file its chargesheet within the stipulated time period.
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri V Godse allowed the plea and granted the duo bail.
Hasan and Adhikari, as well as three others - Mazhar Mansoor Khan, Shaikh Sadik Isak Qureshi and Mohammed Iqbal Mohammed Ibrahim Khan were arrested on September 22, 2022 for alleged links to PFI.
The accused were booked under sections 121A (waging war or attempting or abetting waging of war against Government of India), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (promoting enmity and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and section 13 (1) (b) (advocates, abets, advises or incites the commission of any unlawful activity) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).