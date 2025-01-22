Two held in Ahmedabad for bid to sell Coldplay concert tickets on black market

Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to sell tickets on the black market for the upcoming Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, police said on Wednesday.

Vatsal Kothari (26) and Bisap Khalas (30) who had purchased four tickets for Rs 12,500 each were nabbed on Tuesday while trying to sell them at a higher price, said a release by the Ahmedabad city police (zone 2).

Acting on the tip-off, a crime branch team reached a spot on Bhaktinagar road and nabbed the duo with four tickets, said the release.

Kothari and Khalas confessed that they had purchased the tickets for Rs 12,500 each online and were planning to make some quick money by selling each for Rs 20,000, it said, adding that both have been arrested under the Gujarat Police Act.

The British rock group will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city’s Motera area on January 25 and 26 as part of its India tour. The venue is the world’s largest cricket stadium that can accommodate more than 1 lakh spectators. PTI PJT PD NR