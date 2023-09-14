Two held in Bengal for duping youths by offering fake govt jobs

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrrested here for allegedly duping youths on the pretext of giving them jobs in the West Bengal food and supplies department, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on the complaint of one Mohammed Adnan, a resident of the city's Tiretti area, Bowbazar police arrested the duo who used to take Rs 3 lakh from unemployed youths by promising them jobs in the department, he added.

"The complainant had paid Rs 10,000 to one of the accused who was running a WhatsApp group to dupe people. He went to the department and found out that the appointment letter that he received he was fake," the officer said.

Police swung into action and arrested one accused from Nashipur in Murshidabad district and the other from Barrackpore, he said, adding that two mobile phones, a laptop, and bank documents were seized from their possession.

"Initial probe revealed that they duped several youths. Both have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC," he said.

Further investigation is on by the anti-rowdy squad of Kolkata Police's detective department, the officer added. PTI SCH MNB