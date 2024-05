Thane, May 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly slaughtering cattle and illegally transporting its meat, a police official said on Thursday.

The two, identified as Rohan Shinde and Shahid Sheikh, were held on Wednesday under IPC and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act provisions, the Kongaon police station official said.

"Their tempo was intercepted near Ranjnoli Naka on Nashik highway. We seized 600 kilograms of meat," he added. PTI COR BNM