Two held in bribery case in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran district for taking a bribe of Rs 37,000, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sawinder Singh, a registry clerk in Bhikhiwind, and Malkeet Singh, a deed writer in Bhikhiwind, an official spokesperson of the VB said.

The accused had demanded a bribe from complainant Gurbhej Singh, a resident of village Bhikhiwind.

Gurbhej Singh stated that during the division of his ancestral land, two kanals and two marlas of his agricultural land were erroneously transferred to his relatives. He had completed all the necessary formalities, including payment of fees to the government treasury, in April, he said.

Despite fulfilling all required procedures and acquiring the necessary stamp papers, he was unable to get his land registry processed.

To get the registry of the said land in his name, he approached Malkeet, the spokesperson added.

The complainant further stated that Malkeet intentionally got his appointment cancelled from Tehsildar Bhikhiwind for the said registry.

Upon enquiring, he found that registry clerk Sawinder Singh was demanding a bribe of Rs 32,000 for processing his case.

Thereafter, he filed a complaint with the VB.