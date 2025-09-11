Two held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for harassing girl students while shooting social media videos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) A man was arrested along with his associate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly outraging the modesty of women and rash driving while making social media videos, a police official said on Thursday.

The Damini team of the police received information that a man was riding a BMW motorcycle without a number plate in the MGM University area and indulging in acts that were causing distress to girl students, the official said.

"A probe started after a case was registered on the complaint of Damini squad constable Kalpana Kharat on September 5. The motorcyclist was honking using especially loud horns close to groups of girls, startling them in the process. His associate, riding another vehicle, was videoing the act to upload on social media," he said.

The official said 19-year-old Shaikh Samir, a resident of Baijipura, and his associate Syed Ijaz were held for outraging modesty of women, rash and unsafe driving as well as other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Motor Vehicles Act and Information Technology Act.

After his arrest, a video of Samir apologising for his acts also went viral on social media. PTI AW BNM