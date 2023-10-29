Two held in city for supplying illegal fire arms

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in supplying illegal fire arms have been arrested here, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The arrested accused have been identified as Shakib (22) and Monu Mavi (31).

"Both accused are involved in six different criminal cases," a senior police officer said.

On a tip-off that Shakib would visit Chand Bagh area here, a raid was carried out and fire arms were recovered.

"A gun and two live cartridges were recovered from Shakib's possession. During interrogation, he told police about Mavi, who was arrested later with one gun and two live bullets," Special Commissioner of Police (crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav said. PTI BM DV DV