Two held in connection with partial razing of house in North Goa village

Panaji, Jun 25 (PTI) Goa police have arrested two persons and are searching for more suspects in connection with the partial bulldozing of a one-storey house in Assagao village allegedly over a property dispute, an officer said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested Arshad Khwaja (51) from a locality near Panaji who claims to be the owner of the property and the driver of the bulldozer, while a search is on for other suspects, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mapusa Sandesh Chodankar told PTI.

According to a complaint lodged with Anjuna police by Prinsha Agarwadekar, her house was partially razed on Saturday morning, and her husband Pradeep and son Prince were kidnapped by unknown individuals.

The complainant has accused a Mumbai-based woman of orchestrating the demolition and kidnapping apparently over the ownership of the property located in Assagao village in North Goa.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that no one would be spared. "You will see the results soon," he said when asked about the arrest of the accused.

Director General of Police Jaspal Singh stated police teams have been dispatched to other cities.

"Citizens should have faith in Goa Police. Our teams are working on the case of demolition of the building in the jurisdiction of Anjuna Police. Teams have also been dispatched to other cities. We are committed to taking the case to a logical end," he stated on X.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao demanded the arrest of the main accused within 24 hours after a delegation of Congress leaders visited the village on Tuesday.

He said the Congress party would crowdfund and provide financial help to the affected family to rebuild their house. PTI RPS NSK