Two held in Delhi over stabbing case linked to inter-group rivalry

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons, including a juvenile, in connection with an attempt to murder case arising from inter-group rivalry in Bharat Nagar, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when Ajay Mariyapa and Arun were stabbed on October 31 at around 9 pm, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Bharat alias Micky, 25, a resident of Samaypur Badli, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Both had absconded after committing the crime.

According to the police, on November 11, a team of Northern Range-I Crime Branch received a tip-off about the accused's whereabouts in Rohini. Following this, the team apprehended them, the official said.

During the investigation, the accused confessed that the attack was triggered by an argument with a rival group at Bharat Nagar, in which Bharat used a knife to stab the victims.

Another associate, Kartik, was also involved but remains at large, the police added.

The accused were arrested and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and the competent court, the official said. PTI BM HIG