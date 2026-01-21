Two held in Delhi's Dwarka with illegal pistols; one linked to Saddam Gouri gang

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a habitual offender allegedly linked to the Saddam Gouri gang, along with the source of illegal weapons in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi alias Budhi alias Jalebi (37) and Nishant (21). Ravi is a history-sheeter and was previously involved in at least 14 criminal cases, he said.

Ravi was arrested on January 11. A loaded country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, following which a case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered.

“During interrogation, Ravi disclosed that he had procured the weapon from Nishant. Acting on this input, the team arrested Nishant and recovered another country-made pistol along with a live cartridge,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Ravi admitted that during earlier stints in custody, he had come in contact with members of the Saddam Gouri gang. To earn quick money, he allegedly joined the gang and planned to extort money from local drug peddlers and bootleggers in the Dwarka area. The weapons were procured to execute the plan, the police said.

Ravi has a long criminal history, with cases related to serious offences registered against him at various police stations, the officer said. Nishant is alleged to have supplied illegal firearms to criminals operating in the area.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify other associates and possible links to organised crime networks. PTI SSJ SSJ MNK MNK