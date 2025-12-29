Two held in ‘digital arrest’ fraud case involving Rs 1.95 cr

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested two persons from Gujarat in connection with a ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud case in which a woman here was duped of Rs 1.95 crore.

The cybercrime police apprehended the accused, who allegedly played a crucial role in the fraud by using multiple mule bank accounts to receive and withdraw the cheated money. The funds were later transferred to Dubai-based cyber fraudsters through Hawala networks, Deputy Commissioner of Police V Aravind Babu said in a release.

Police said the accused are habitual cyber offenders and that the bank accounts used by them are linked to 22 cases.

The victim, in a complaint lodged on December 13, stated that she was trapped under the pretext of a 'digital arrest'.

She said she received multiple phone calls from unknown persons impersonating officials of the government and telecom departments.

By falsely alleging that her husband was involved in serious offences and threatening immediate arrest, the fraudsters instilled fear and panic, police said.

Through staged calls using different identities, the fraudsters instructed her to transfer money under the guise of verifying currency serial numbers, case enquiry and clearance procedures.

"Believing their claims and acting under coercion, the victim transferred a total amount of Rs 1.95 crore through RTGS from her bank accounts to accounts provided by the fraudsters," police said.

Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case and arrested the duo, who have been named as the third and fourth accused.

Police said the third accused assisted in opening mule bank accounts for fraudulent purposes and facilitated the withdrawal of fraud proceeds, receiving a 15 per cent commission on deposits routed through the accounts under his control.

The fourth accused allegedly acted on instructions from higher-level operatives, managed mule accounts, and ensured the smooth transfer of funds to overseas fraudsters through Hawala channels.

Two mobile phones used in the commission of the offence were seized from the accused, police added.

'Digital arrest' is a growing form of cybercrime in which fraudsters pose as law-enforcement officers, court officials or personnel from government agencies to intimidate victims through audio and video calls. They hold the victims hostage and put pressure on them to pay money.

Incidentally, on December 1, the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out a unified pan-India probe into 'digital-arrest' cases. PTI VVK SSK