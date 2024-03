Panaji, Mar 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested allegedly with 532 grams of methamphetamine in Goa, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said on Friday.

The NCB operation was carried out in Candolim village in north Goa on a tip off, he said.

"We found that a person identified as J Singh of Rajasthan was in Goa to conclude a drug deal. He was held on March 27 with 532 grams of methamphetamine. His associate R Singh was held later," the official said. PTI RPS BNM