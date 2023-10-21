Two held in Gurugram for defrauding man on pretext of buying laptop through OLX

Gurugram, Oct 21 PTI) The Gurugram police have arrested two men who allegedly cheated people who posted advertisements for selling goods on online marketplace OLX, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The accused had recently duped a woman who wanted to sell her Apple MacBook, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Ashfaq (35) and Ahsaan (37), residents of Uncheda village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, they said. Police said Rs 10,000 was recovered from the accused.

The accused used to contact those who posted advertisements on OLX looking for buyers whom they could sell their goods. These accused contacted their prospective targets in the name of purchasing the goods and tricked them into sending advance money to his bank account by sending QR codes.

When a seller scanned the QR code, the money would get transferred from their account to those belonging to the accused.

Recently, the accused had duped a woman from Gurugram of Rs 20,000 "Rs 10,000 have been recovered from their possession and we are questioning them. We will produced them before a city court and seek their police remand," said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime. PTI COR CK