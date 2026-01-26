Two held in head constable murder case in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala, Jan 26 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a head constable, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said on Monday.

Head Constable Amandeep Singh, a resident of Nabha, who was posted at the Civil Lines Police Station in Patiala, died after he was allegedly attacked by five to six assailants with sharp-edged weapons.

Singh was stabbed twice with a knife by the assailants, leading to his death, the SSP said.

He added that immediately after the incident, multiple police teams were pressed into action to track down the culprits.

"Our operational teams launched an intensive search operation without delay. Out of the five to six accused involved in the crime, two have been arrested so far," he said.

According to preliminary investigations, the murder appears to have stemmed from a dispute over a monetary transaction.

"The altercation started over a small amount of money. It was not a large sum. During the heated argument, the accused lost their temper and stabbed the constable twice," the SSP said.

Calling the incident "deeply unfortunate," SSP Sharma said the victim was a police personnel and assured that exemplary action would be taken.

"This was our own man. It is a very sad incident. We will ensure strict and exemplary action, and the accused will be given the harshest possible punishment as per law," he asserted.

He further informed that police teams are continuing raids to arrest the remaining accused. PTI COR CHS NB NB