Two held in Hyderabad for stealing gold, diamond jewellery valued at Rs 1.5 cr

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing 173 pieces of gold and diamond-studded ornament, valued at about Rs 1.5 crore from a jewellery shop here and the stolen property was recovered intact from them, police said.

The ornaments weighing about 850 grams were stolen on September 5 at the jewellery store located in Basheerbagh here, and after a complaint was lodged, an investigation was initiated, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Based on credible information, two accused from Mumbai were apprehended near Nampally Railway Station here and the stolen property was recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) K Shilpavalli said.

The two accused, one a marketing executive with a Diamond Jewellery firm, and another a student, having suffered heavy losses in cricket betting and facing financial crisis, conspired and executed the theft, police said.

Upon interrogation, both confessed to the crime and they were arrested, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH