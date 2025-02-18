Two held in J-K’s Kathua with huge amount of cash

Kathua/Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Two people were nabbed after a huge amount of cash was recovered them them in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The Kashmir-bound vehicle was coming from Punjab and was intercepted at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

He said the cash in crores of rupees was found hidden in a specially built cavity inside their car and the income tax department was informed about the seizure.

The passengers, hailing from the valley, were apprehended and are being questioned, the official said. PTI COR TAS NB