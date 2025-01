Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Kalyan in Thane district allegedly with 40 bottles of cough syrup, a police official said on Saturday.

Asfaque Mohammad Sahrif Sheikh (33) and Shammu Abdul Karim (45) were held on Friday from near a hospital, the Bazarpeth police station official said.

They have been charged under NDPS Act as well as Drug and Cosmetics Act, the official added. PTI COR BNM