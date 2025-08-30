Two held in Kerala with 200 g of banned MDMA

Kochi, Aug 30 (PTI) Two men were arrested after 200 grams of MDMA, a banned contraband, was seized from their possession during a vehicle check at Angamaly here on Saturday, police said.

The arrested hail from neighbouring Kottayam district.

Both were staying in a rented house in Aluva, they said.

Following a tip-off about a drug trafficking bid, Angamaly police and Ernakulam Rural police’s District Anti-Narcotics Special Act Force (DANSAF) carried out a vehicle check near Karayamparambu in Angamaly.

However, upon noticing the police team, the duo attempted to flee. Immediately, the police chased the vehicle and intercepted it at Angamaly TB Junction.

The duo procured MDMA from Bengaluru with the intention of selling it at a higher price in Kochi, they added.

The arrested were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway to trace the buyers, police said.