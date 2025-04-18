Two held in Kochi for attemptting to deliver ganja smuggled from Odisha

Kochi, Apr 18 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here on Friday while attempting to hand over ganja smuggled by train from Odisha, police said.

The accused have been identified as Duryathana Malik, 30, from Odisha, and Sachin K Binu, 24, a resident of Maradu near Kochi.

They were nabbed from near the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station with 5.150 kg of ganja.

According to police, Sachin is a key link in a network supplying drugs to youth in Kochi. Malik had smuggled the contraband from Odisha on Sachin’s instructions.

The duo was arrested during the handover of the cannabis.