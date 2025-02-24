Two held in Mangaluru for drug trafficking

Mangaluru Feb 24 (PTI) The City Crime Branch wing of the police arrested two individuals on Monday for allegedly trafficking and selling MDMA in Mangaluru, police said.

The accused, Sheikh Sikandar (22) from Kalaburagi and Mohammed Taufiq (29) from Mangaluru were caught in Bangra Kuloor with 23 grams of MDMA, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler, they added.

The total seizure is valued at Rs 2.10 lakh, police said.

Investigations revealed that Sikandar sourced the drug from Mumbai and transported it via Kalaburagi before supplying it to Taufiq, who sold it locally, a senior police officer said.

Investigators suspect a larger network and a case has been registered at Kavoor Police Station, he added.