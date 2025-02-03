Two held in MP's Mandsaur with mephedrone worth Rs 2.2 cr; key accused on the run

Mandsaur, Feb 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with 1.1 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.20 crore, a police official said on Monday.

Balusingh Panwar (46) and Kamlesh Prajapati (34) were held after a motorcycle was intercepted on Saturday on the bypass road by the Neemuch Narcotics Cell and a search led to the seizure of 800 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.60 crore, he said.

"Their questioning led to seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 60 lakh from a drug manufacturing factory. Items related to manufacture of the contraband were also seized in the raid conducted in Garoth police station limits," he added.

"As per the two accused, former sarpanch of Aakya Kunwarpada village Dinesh Mohel was manufacturing and selling mephedrone from his residence. Mohel is on the run. All three have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said. PTI COR LAL BNM