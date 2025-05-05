Two held in Mumbai for trafficking primates from Malaysia

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Forest officials on Monday raided a hotel in south Mumbai and arrested a man and a woman for allegedly smuggling nine primates from Malaysia, an official said.

However, eight of the wild animals had died before the raid. The surviving primate is critical and is being looked after by a team of wildlife experts, he said.

The accused had smuggled Siamang Gibbons, White Faced Gibbons and Pig-Tailed Macaques, all CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) Appendix-listed species and protected under the Wildlife Act.

The accused have been identified as Shriram Subramanyam (30) from Chennai and Mathavi Sollakunnu (59) from Malaysia.

Further investigations are underway, added the official. PTI ZA NR