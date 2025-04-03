Two held in Mumbra for house break-in

Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Mumbra area here and stealing jewellery worth Rs 2.18 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The incident had taken place at Anjarwala Complex on March 20.

As per complainant Mehjabin Qureshi (35), her house was burgled between 4 pm and 6.45 pm when she was out shopping for Ramzan.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Wednesday arrested Sufian Shabbir Sheikh (22) and Mehraj Sabitali Sheikh (22).

Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2,18,000 was recovered from their possession, said senior inspector Anil Shinde.

Police are probing if the duo were involved in other burglary cases in the area, he added. PTI COR KRK