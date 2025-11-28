Two held in Nanded for murder

Nanded, Nov 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Nanded on Friday for allegedly murdering a man, a police official said.

The two assaulted Saksham Gautam Tate for speaking to a woman related to them, the Itwara police station official said.

"They shot at Tate, then bludgeoned him to death. Gajanan Balajirao Mamidwar (45) and Sahil Madansingh Thakur alias Sahil Gajanan Mamidwar (25) were held from Manwat in Parbhani district within 12 hours of the crime," he said.

They have been charged for murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said. PTI COR BNM