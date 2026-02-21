Two held in Nashik for killing 19-year-old woman

Nashik, Feb 21 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Nashik for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old woman, a police official said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, later identified as Buldhana-resident Sanskruti Kale, was found in Saurul under Wadivarhe police station limits on Friday, he added.

"Her throat had been slit and her face mutilated to erase identity. Satpur police received a tip-off that a man had come his friend's house to change his clothes, which had blood stains on them. Following the lead, one Atharva Deshmukh was apprehended while he was planning to flee to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," he said.

Deshmukh confessed to killing Kale, with whom he was in a relationship, as he doubted her character, the Wadivarhe police station official said.

"He and his friend Sumeet Sanap killed her, then dumped the body after ferrying it in a car. Sanap too has been arrested," the official said. PTI COR BNM