Two held in north Delhi with 2.7 lakh counterfeit cigarette sticks

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly selling and distributing counterfeit cigarettes of multiple leading national and international brands, recovering more than 2.7 lakh sticks during raids in north Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The action was taken after police received information about the circulation of fake cigarettes in the Lahori Gate area, they said.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team carried out raids at a shop in the area.

Large quantities of counterfeit cigarettes being illegally sold under the guise of genuine branded products were seized, a senior police officer said.

The arrested men were identified as Ramjeet alias Vijay (33), a resident of Fatehpuri, and Ankit (34), a resident of Lahori Gate.

Both were allegedly involved in illegally selling, storing, and distributing counterfeit tobacco products.

Police said the counterfeit trade was causing significant revenue loss to both cigarette manufacturers and the government.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify the manufacturers and distributors of the fake cigarettes, police added.