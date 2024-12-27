Advertisment
National

Two held in Rajasthan by Odisha Police team for cyber fraud

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Rourkela (Odisha), Dec 27 (PTI) The Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan for allegedly duping a resident of Rourkela city, a police officer said on Friday.

Advertisment

The complainant, Arun Kumar Mandal, had alleged that the duo cheated him of Rs 23 lakh through online transactions, they said.

A special team of the Rourkela Police visited Rajasthan and arrested the two, residents of Jaipur and Jodhpur, a police officer said.

“After initial investigation, we found that this is the handiwork of an organised gang, which is operating all over India and internationally. In the first phase, we have apprehended two persons and the probe is underway,” SP Nitesh Wadhwani said. PTI CORR BBM RBT

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe