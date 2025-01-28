Two held in Rajasthan with Rs 50 lakh unaccounted cash

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Two individuals in possession of Rs 50 lakh worth of unaccounted cash were detained in Rajasthan's Behror town on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team stopped a car coming from Delhi and recovered a bag filled with cash amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

Neemrana SHO Rajesh Meena said that the accused could not provide any satisfactory explanation for the cash. Bank officers were called with a counting machine following which cash was seized, he said.

He added that the accused are being interrogated about the source and destination of such a large amount of cash.

Further action will be taken in the matter after a detailed investigation, he said. PTI AG ARD ARD