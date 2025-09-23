Two held in Rajasthan's Alwar for securing postal jobs with fake marksheets

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Alwar have arrested two persons for allegedly using forged documents to secure jobs in the Department of Posts, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests came after the department's internal verification found that some candidates had submitted fake Class 10 marksheets during the 2022 recruitment process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said candidates, including Hitesh Kumar, Sahil, Manisha Naina, Shailendra Kumar and Pintu Kumar, were found to have produced forged marksheets purportedly issued by the Chennai board in Tamil Nadu.

"Hitesh Kumar was arrested earlier. Now, Shailendra Kumar of Mundia Kheda, Khairthal-Tijara, has been held. He revealed that he got the fake certificate through his friend Sandeep Yadav, who has also been arrested," the SP said.

Sandeep allegedly procured the fake marksheets from a coaching centre operator. Police said both accused are being interrogated to unearth the full network behind the racket.