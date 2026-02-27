Two held in 'revenge killing' case following recovery of burnt body of juvenile in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday said a brutal 'revenge killing' case involving a 17-year-old boy whose burnt corpse was found near Majlis Park metro station in northwest Delhi has been solved with the arrest of two men.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav alias Kaliya (30) and Vinay (25).

The case came to light on February 12 when a fire in a forested area near Majlis Park Metro Station was reported at Adarsh Nagar police station around 8.30 am.

"The caller informed that a child's body was lying at the spot," Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

Rushing to the spot, police found a burnt unidentified body near the metro station wall.

The officer said the body was sent for post-mortem and efforts were initiated to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Subsequently, the victim was identified as Vishnu (17), by his father Shri Bhagwan and other family members at the BJRM Hospital mortuary.

He said on February 16, a case was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and an investigation was taken up.

"During inquiry, the victim's sister Roshni told police that Vishnu had studied up to Class 10 and had recently fallen into bad company in the Azadpur area. She stated that he was also involved in the murder of a man named Deepak in August 2025 and had been sent to a juvenile home in that case. He was released on bail on January 31," the officer said.

She told police that Vishnu had appeared disturbed in the days preceding his disappearance and had disclosed that Gaurav of Azadpur, along with his associates, had been threatening to kill him.

The family told police that Vishnu left home on February 11 and did not return. His mobile phone was switched off. While searching for him, they visited Ashok Vihar police station, where they saw a photograph of an unidentified deceased displayed on the notice board.

"On February 17, Vinay was apprehended on the basis of secret information. The scooter used in the crime was recovered at his instance. During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the murder along with Gaurav, who was subsequently arrested," the officer said.

Investigation revealed that the killing was an act of revenge linked to the murder of Deepak in 2025. Police said Gaurav was a neighbour of Deepak and considered him like an uncle.

"On the night of February 11, during a drinking session around 10.45 pm, Vishnu allegedly confessed his role in Deepak's murder and expressed his intention to eliminate Gaurav as well. Enraged by this, Gaurav conspired with Vinay to kill Vishnu and avenge Deepak's death," the officer added.

To execute their plan, the duo allegedly attacked Vishnu, repeatedly hitting him on the head with a stone, causing fatal injuries. They later procured petrol, poured it over his body and set him ablaze in the intervening night of February 11 and 12 in an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal their identity, police said.

Both accused have no previous criminal involvement, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.