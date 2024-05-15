Two held in separate incidents of rape, child molestation in Jammu

Jammu, May 15 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped and a five-year-old girl molested in two separate incidents here, police said on Wednesday.

Two men were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law in connection with these incidents, the police said in a statement.

According to the statement, an FIR was filed under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the R S Pura police station on May 12 on the basis of a child molestation complaint registered here.

Mukesh Kumar alias 'Shalu', a resident of Rangpur Mulanian, has been arrested in this case and placed in police custody, it said, adding that further medico-legal procedures are underway.

In the other incident, Satpal, a resident of Chohala, has been arrested, the police said in the statement.

Satpal is accused of allegedly raping a woman in the R S Pura area on the same day as the child molestation case, May 12.

A case was registered at the R S Pura police station under various sections of the IPC, including those pertaining to punishment for rape and wrongful confinement, following a complaint filed by the victim, the police said. PTI TAS BHJ