Two held in Sonipat for suspected involvement in Rohit Shaukeen murder

Gurugram, Jan 8 (PTI) Two men were arrested from a bus stand in Sonipat on Thursday for allegedly providing weapons used in the murder of property dealer Rohit Shaukeen, police said on Thursday.

Acting on instructions of gangster Sunil Sardhania, the two men allegedly provided two illegal pistols to Vinod alias Pehalwan and Shakti, who fired gunshots at Rohit Shaukeen in August last year, they said.

A scooter used in the crime was recovered from their possession. The number of arrests in the case now rises to 12.

Amit (25) and Vashu (23), both residents of Gangana village in Sonipat, already have murder and assault cases against them, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Shaukeen, a property dealer in Delhi, was shot dead on August 4 on SPR road in Gurugram by assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents.